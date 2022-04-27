Entertainment

'Major': Adivi Sesh-led and Mahesh Babu-backed film gets new date

Written by Pallabi C Samal Apr 27, 2022, 01:07 pm 2 min read

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, 'Major' will celebrate martyred Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Adivi Sesh's multilingual war drama, Major, has received a new date! Backed by Mahesh Babu, the film will now arrive on June 3, three weeks after Babu-led Sarkaru Vaari Paata's theatrical outing. By choosing this safe date, makers of Major are avoiding a box office clash with F3: Fun and Frustration. The Telugu romantic comedy film stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada.

The film is based on the life of late Indian Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. At age 31, he was martyred in action during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008.

He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra.

Not just the braveheart's demise, the film will also show the events that unfolded after the tragic event.

This premise itself makes Major a much-awaited movie.

Taking to his social media handles, Sesh wrote, "Slight change in date...SUMMER HEAT wave hits theatres one week later....JUNE 3 it is!" He further informed that the upcoming movie will get a worldwide release in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Major marks the actor's return to the big screens after three years. His last theatrical outing was Evaru that released on August 15, 2019.

Sashi Kiran Tikka is the director of Major, which has been jointly produced by Sony Pictures India, Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. The film also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, and Revathy. Manjrekar was last seen in the critical and commercial failure called Ghani, where she hardly had any important part to play. We do hope Major breaks that streak.

As per the promotional videos released by the team so far, we can conclude that Manjrekar will play Sesh's love interest while Dhulipala will play an NRI. Raj and Revathy's characters will be parents to Unnikrishnan. According to reports, the film's Hindi satellite rights have been sold to Sony TV for a stunning amount of Rs. 10cr. Interestingly, Major is Babu's debut Hindi production.