Entertainment

'Ghani' review: Don't waste money, let Varun Tej-starrer hit OTT

'Ghani' review: Don't waste money, let Varun Tej-starrer hit OTT

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 09, 2022, 11:13 am 3 min read

'Ghani' starring Varun Tej, hit the theaters on Friday.

Having watched so many boxing movies over the years, I found myself wondering if Ghani will offer any novelty. After all, the Telugu film starring young actor Varun Tej did give me some hope on that front. But guess what? The Kiran Korrapati-directorial proved once again that this theme of boxing movies needs to retire now once and for all. Here's our review.

Negative #1 Film lacks its own flavor

Ghani is a mix of several other sports films released in the past. It has the usual masala: backstory, circumstances, and a leading lady who adds no value to the plot. Even the shots are similar. Like, the oft-repeated slow-motion sequences of blows that the leading man takes on his chin inside the boxing ring, and this happens in Ghani over and over again.

Negative #2 Actors' performances look like a PowerPoint presentation

When it comes to performances, Tej has done a deadpan job here. Sorry, Tej! He has sincerely worked on his body to fit the role of an athlete, yes, but he really has to work on his acting. His expressions mostly disappear in front of his bulged, sweaty muscles. Others like Nadhiya Moidu and Suniel Shetty (his hairstyle is drool-worthy) just come and go.

Negative #3 Leading lady leads the film nowhere

Now, about the leading lady—but was there any? Saiee Manjrekar's role was so immaturely written that it's disappointing. She was acting like a toddler trapped in an adult's body. Picture this: she walks on a road filled with flowers as bystanders' jaws drop (yawn!). She chases Ghani, jumps around, and buys ice cream. Yes, that's her part and function. Her presence makes no sense.

Plus (Spoiler alert) This is the only positive of 'Ghani'

Having said all these, I want to highlight the only positive the film has: the flashback portion of the leading man's father. That character has a purpose as he highlights the real struggles athletes face in India. His drive makes us root for him and the only time the film makes us have any empathy is when he dies. Brownie points to that portion!

Conclusion Has no fire, can give Tej's body a chance though

In gist, Ghani beats around the bush and has overused the emotional card. It has no fire one would expect from a boxing drama. If you want to see a new actor leading a jaded sports film or Tej's ripped body in full action, watch Ghani in theaters or else wait for its OTT release. Verdict: We're going with 2 out of 5 stars.