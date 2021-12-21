Entertainment Why we think removal of 'Pushpa' explicit scene is justified?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 21, 2021, 08:04 pm

'Pushpa: The Rise,' directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa: The Rise, being led by Allu Arjun, hit the big screens last week, after a long wait. Touted to be a pan Indian drama, the film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. But, even before the film's release, it was mired in many controversies, which did not stop after its theatrical premiere as well. The latest one is regarding a scene.

Information This is what happens in the scene in question

The scene in question features Srivalli (Mandanna) and Pushpa (Arjun) in a car right after their relationship starts. Though it was not explicitly shown, but Pushpa touches Srivalli's bosom. Even after her pleas to make him remove his hand, he refuses. Finally, when he does, he emotionally manipulates her, expressing his disappointment. To cool him, Srivalli practically begs him to put his hand back.

Importance It glorifies non-consensual sexual advances and that's the main problem

After demand, the scene was removed but it should have done much earlier, as it glorifies non-consensual sexual advances. At a time when films like Vakeel Saab are highlighting the popular phrase of "no means no," it is disappointing to see that these acts are being given a romantic spin. It is all the more unacceptable since an actor like Arjun is involved.

Other scenes Is this the ONLY inappropriate scene in the film?

Sadly, this particular sequence is not the only problematic scene in the film. There are so many such moments. For example, Pushpa demands a kiss on his lips from Srivalli because he "paid" for it. Also, even after knowing that the girl has no interest in him, he goes ahead and holds discussions with her family to marry her, AND makes disgusting inappropriate gestures.

Significance Arjun's previous film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' was not any better either

In Arjun's previous film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, too, Pooja Hegde was subjected to objectification. It had a whole song about the hero's hopeless attraction toward her legs (!) It did not change even though she told him multiple times that his gazing of her legs made her uncomfortable. We can only hope that these superstars step up some day and deny glorifying such lewd acts.