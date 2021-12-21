Entertainment 'Dance Meri Rani' review: Guru Randhawa-Nora impress more than Randhawa

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 21, 2021, 07:56 pm

'Dance Meri Rani' is an almost four minute long song

T-Series has released a new single on its YouTube channel. Titled Dance Meri Rani, the track features Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi in the video. With stunning visuals, it looks impressive, but we cannot say the same about its audio. The groovy number has crossed four lakh views online, courtesy the popularity of the stars involved and the label's subscriber base. Here's our review.

Audio Randhawa feels damp, Zahrah S Khan's western part is fabulous

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the track has a catchy beat but it lacks melody. The star of the song, Randhawa has sung it like a regular number. On the other hand, Zahrah S Khan's vocals successfully deliver the right emotion necessary for this sensuous song, especially in the English portion. It seems Rashmi-Virag wrote the track keeping gyms and discos in mind.

Video Exotic locations, dancing and colors make the visuals appealing

The 03:42-minute-long video starts with an aerial shot of an exotic island. Randhawa then appears with a fishing net. and Fatehi as a mermaid. The singer is awestruck, but approaches her. After she gets comfortable, they slap their hands and we see Bosco-Caeser's choreography come to life on screen. The track belongs to Fatehi hands down, which is aptly complemented by the cinematography.

Resemblance The track gives similar vibes to Shakira's 'Whenever, Wherever'

Fatehi would remind you of Shakira from her popular song Whenever, Wherever. Her styling, hair, and steps in this song have a strong resemblance with the popular 2001 number. Also, the beats and composition style of Dance Meri Rani match with Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. That was also composed by Bagchi, sung by Khan, featured on Fatehi, and backed by T-Series.

Verdict Fatehi makes you want to watch this video again

The song is fine, but it does not have the quality to be in your mind for a long time. On the other hand, you can revisit the video many times to watch Fatehi doing what she is best at, dancing. Verdict: The song and the music video get 3 and 4/5 stars, respectively, (Khan's seductive voice, gripping cinematography, and Fatehi's moves).