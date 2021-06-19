'Remember This': Jonas Brothers' new song video dedicated to fans

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 05:50 pm

Jonas Brothers' new song Remember This is out! Dedicated to the band's fans, the lyric video from the trio, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas, dropped on June 19. Interestingly, this peppy number is named after their upcoming sold-out tour. And, this audio track was first unveiled as part of the 2021 USA Olympics Team Trials coverage on NBC. Here's our review.

Review

Beautiful lyrics, outstanding music, and magical voices

Jonas Brothers are known to deliver amazing songs with good lyrics. And, their music videos are also something to look forward to. In Remember This, the trio has again proved why they have an enormous fan base. With outstanding music, magical voices, and wonderful lyrics, this song uplifts your mood. It's perfect for a road trip, hence, their upcoming tour is named the same.

Observation

What happens in the music video?

If you have ever been to a Jonas Brothers concert, this music video will make you feel nostalgic. In the video, you can see photos of his fans, who must have attended their past concerts, holding placards with the lyrics written on them. With the rhythm, different slides of a different group of fans appear on the screen. The beats are extremely addictive.

Quote

Thge signature line makes you chant with them

The song has the Jonas Brothers singing the enchanting hook line: "Used to pray for a moment just like this; there's a fire in your eyes I can't resist; baby, we're gonna wanna remember this."

Reactions

Fans are excited since the video has dropped

Since the video dropped online, the comment sections are overflowing with amazing reactions. A fan wrote, "Wow this song is so good, worth the wait." Another said, "Absolutely love the song!! can't wait to hear it on tour!!" While many reacted by saying "REAL TEARS" and "SONG OF THE SUMMER!!" one person spotted herself in the video and wrote, "My picture is in there!!"

Instagram Post

Jonas Brothers shared the video on social media

Instagram post A post shared by jonasbrothers on June 19, 2021 at 1:23 pm IST

Background

The band made a comeback in 2019

The upcoming tour Remember This is Jonas Brothers' second tour since the 2019 Happiness Begins reunion tour. Also, 2019 was the year when Jonas Brothers as a band made a comeback with Sucker. And last month, another song video of the trio, Leave Before You Love Me, had released. It was a collaboration with American DJ Marshmello and the song became a party anthem.