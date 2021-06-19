'Cold Case' teaser out: Prithviraj's horror-thriller releases June 30

Jun 19, 2021

The makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran's horror drama Cold Case have released its teaser on Saturday. The one-minute-long teaser looks spooky, intriguing, and ominous in equal amounts. It also revealed that the movie will hit Amazon Prime Video on June 30. The film, which also stars Adithi Balan, Lakshmi Priya, Alencier Lopez, Anil Nedumangad, and Athmiya, among others, is helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Tanu Balak.

Teaser

The teaser has all classic horror tropes; looks interesting

The teaser shows all classic elements of horror movies: a creepy-looking doll, lots of blood and bones, a scary-looking psychic lady, and in the center of it all, we have Prithviraj playing a top cop trying to solve a mystery of death. The audio track is fear-inducing topped with a voiceover saying, "Every spirit that departs from the body leaves behind some secrets."

Announcement

'Stuck in the midst of faith and logic'

Prithviraj shared the teaser of the Malayalam eerie-thriller on social media with the caption, "Stuck in the midst of faith and logic... the quest to find the truth begins from today!" The caption makes it clear that there will be a contrast between supernatural and real-world elements in the film. The film has been produced by Anto Joseph Films and Plan J Studios.

Another OTT release

Joseph also releasing Fahadh Faasil's 'Malik' on Amazon Prime Video

Revered producer Joseph will also be releasing much-anticipated Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malik on the streaming giant. Talking about his decision, he said, "These films will only recover their production costs only if 100% occupancy is allowed. Since there is no clarity on when the theatres will reopen and given the existing economic hurdles, I'm trying for an OTT release for these films."

Information

Many movies have taken the OTT route recently

Due to theaters remaining indefinitely shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many big-budget movies in various languages have been taking the OTT route. Salman Khan's Radhe released on ZEE5 last month after multiple delays. Dhanush's Jagame Thandiram also released on Netflix, even though he had some apprehensions. Malayalam movie Joji starring Faasil and Raj and DK's Telugu venture Cinema Bandi also took the OTT route.