Popular Indian soaps that have been revived with second season

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 04:11 pm

Here are some of your favorites that got renewed for a season 2

The reported return of Pavitra Rishta has fans ecstatic to see the love story of Maanav and Archana back on their television screens. The original show created by Ekta Kapoor starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande that helped them become India's favorite TV couple. Its new season will reportedly feature Lokhande opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Here are some other soaps that got rebooted.

#2

'Balika Vadhu' set to return with a new cast

If reports are to be believed social drama Balika Vadhu that went through many changes in its cast and storyline will return for a second season. But interestingly, it will have a whole new cast starring in it. Actress Rashmi Gupta of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame has reportedly been approached to play one of the lead roles in the new season.

#3

'Sasural Simar Kaa' also returned with a partially new cast

The daily soap Sasural Simar Ka, which got infamous for some bizarre storylines (read the protagonist turning into a revenge-seeking fly) also made a return recently. The second season has a mix of old and new characters. Deepika Kakkar re-joined as Badi Simar, while Radhika Muthukumar plays Chhoti Simar. The show that launched in April 2021 recently saw the departure of Kakkar.

#4

'Rasode Mei Kaun Tha' helped revive 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'

This one's a rare occasion where a social media trend helped the revival of a show. When music composer/internet personality, Yashraj Mukhate, remixed a dialogue Rasode Mei Kaun Tha from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, it became a national rage overnight. The makers banked on this popularity and launched its second season in October 2020. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel returned along with a new cast.

#5

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' couldn't reprise the success of its predecessor

Ekta Kapoor relaunched hit soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay after many years with much aplomb starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. The show launched in September 2018 and gained good TRPs initially, but later saw a huge decline in ratings. It was subsequently pulled off air in October 2020. It reprised the old storyline with a new cast that didn't sit well with the audience.