'Balika Vadhu' Season 2 to have a completely new cast?

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 08:07 pm

'Balika Vadhu' returning with a new ensemble cast?

Colors TV's much-loved social drama Balika Vadhu is returning with a new season. If reports are to be believed, this edition will have a completely new cast, with no member from the first season set to return. In this light, actress Rashmi Gupta of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame has reportedly been approached to play one of the lead roles in the reboot.

Speculation

Mehul Buch's name also being speculated, along with Gupta

Veteran TV actor Mehul Buch's name is also said to be in the running for the show. The new season, to be bankrolled by Sphere Origins, is also reportedly looking to get Ketki Dave, who is famous for her iconic "Aarara ra" line in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, on board. Further, Seema Mishra, last seen in Madhubala, might be roped in.

Details

The move of having an all-new cast being questioned

The move to not retain anyone from the old cast has been taken to bring a freshness to the show. But an actor close to the development said that it might not be a clever move, as some characters from the old cast need to be there to set the next season in motion. Well, only time will tell if this experiment would click.

Repeat

'Balika Vadhu' was re-telecast during the COVID-19 lockdown last year

The beloved show was re-telecast on the channel last year during the lockdown. Avika Gor, who had played the child bride Anandi Singh, announced the same on her Instagram. After a time leap, the adult Anandi was played by late actor Pratyusha Banerjee. The show, which saw many such jumps, starred seasoned actors such as Surekha Sikri, Anup Soni, Sidharth Shukla, among many others.

Others

'Sasural Simar Ka' too got a reboot in March

This is not the first reboot of a popular show. Recently, Sasural Simar Ka announced its comeback as well. The new season, starring Radhika Muthukumar in the lead, premiered on April 26 on Colors TV. Another popular soap, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, which airs on Star Plus, was revived last October, with a second season that stars Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar in the lead.