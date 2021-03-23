Last updated on Mar 23, 2021, 12:18 am

Popular TV series, Sasural Simar Ka is returning for the second season. This edition too will be led by Dipika Kakar, who had played the main character in the first season for six years. Colors shared a promo for the new season, which features Kakar announcing her return, and speaking about the love that brought her back. No date has been announced yet though.

Instagram Post 'Are you ready...Lets create magic again,' said Kakar

Instagram post A post shared by ms.dipika on March 22, 2021 at 2:03 pm IST

Promo New faces will be joining this season, informs Simar

Kakar appeared in a red saari for her Simar avatar, and greeted viewers with her signature Jai Mata Di. She revealed that she will be returning soon, along with some new faces. The actress shared the promo on Instagram, writing how Simar was "a part of [her] that has always been alive" for all these years. She concluded it as, "Let's create magic again."

'I continue to live it (the character, Simar) till date'

Kakar also spoke to a national daily about this, where she said that she owes her success as an actor today to Sasural. "I may have played the character for six years, but I continue to live it till date," she added, hence its Season 2 is the right pick to break her hiatus. She also revealed that her character "will be more strong."

Cast Is Shoaib returning as Prem? Kakar remains tight-lipped

The show is special for Kakar on a personal level too. After all, she had met her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, on the sets of this show. They eventually got married in 2018. When asked if Shoaib is returning as Prem, Kakar remained tight-lipped. "I'd love Shoaib to play Prem again. But for now, I don't want to comment on that," was her reply.

Backstory The actress had quit Season 1 of 'Sasural' in 2017