Amazon renews popular animated series 'Invincible' for two more seasons

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 02, 2021, 10:22 pm

Amazon Studios has renewed the popular animated series Invincible for two more seasons.

Created by Robert Kirkman of The Walking Dead fame, the series is based on a comic series by him, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The renewal will take the show through its third season.

The pickup was announced just a day before the eight-episode-long season 1 came to an end.

Quote

'A gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life'

Kirkman expressed his gratitude and thanked Amazon Studios for the support.

He said, "I'm extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they've put behind Invincible. The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory and I grew up reading and loving, and it's been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series."

Details

The cast includes big-wigs like Mark Hamill and Zachary Quinto

The animated show revolves around the 17-year-old son of a powerful superhero who is becoming a superhero in his own right and manifesting powers.

The show is voiced by many famous TV and film personalities like Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, and Khary Payton.

Statement

'Thrilled to be giving them (fans) more 'Invincible''

Taking about the renewal decision, Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios said, "Invincible is a crowning example of how a fresh and edgy approach to the superhero genre can resonate with audiences around the globe...."

He added, "Robert's no-holds-barred storytelling coupled with a first-class voice cast delivered on fans' wildest expectations, and we're thrilled to be giving them more Invincible."

Information

The release and success of the series is very recent

The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 25, 2021, and soon was a part of Nielsen's streaming rankings for the following week.

It finished 10th among originals from Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.

Apart from the fun things, the show produced by Skybound also talks about the mixed feelings the teenaged superhero has about his famous superhero dad's legacy.