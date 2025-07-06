China bans EU firms from bidding for medical equipment contracts

China has retaliated against the European Union (EU) by banning its companies from bidding on large-scale medical equipment contracts. The move comes after the EU imposed restrictions on Chinese firms in medical device procurements, citing unfair practices. The ban covers a wide range of products, including surgical instruments, medical machinery, and prosthetics.

Ban details Exclusionary measures China's finance ministry has announced that EU-based firms, except those with established European capital operating within China, will be excluded from Chinese public procurement orders worth over CNY 45 million ($6.3 million). The move comes just days after the EU restricted Chinese companies from government medical device procurements of over €5 million.

Trade tensions Response to EU's justification for restrictions The European Commission's earlier restrictions on Chinese companies were justified as a response to "exclusionary and discriminatory measures" imposed by Beijing. Brussels claimed that almost 90% of medical procurement contracts in China systematically excluded EU products. In response, China criticized EU's step as a demonstration of "double standards" and insisted that it had expressed willingness to resolve disputes through dialog.