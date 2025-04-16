What's the story

The European Union (EU) has warned of retaliatory tariffs on a wide range of US goods, such as toilet paper, soybeans, eye makeup, etc.

The move depends on the outcome of ongoing trade negotiations with America.

The bloc of 27 countries has announced a comprehensive list, detailing US products that may be subject to additional customs duties of 25% if an agreement isn't reached.

Customers in the EU may soon have to pay more for these goods.