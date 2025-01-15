What's the story

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an investigation into a controversial social media post by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The post, shared on PIA's official X account, celebrated the resumption of flights to Paris after a four-year hiatus.

The ad included an image of a plane heading toward the Eiffel Tower with the French flag in the background and was captioned, "Paris, we are coming today."