Summarize Simplifying... In short BMW's head, Zipse, is advocating for a review of the EU's 2035 ban on petrol cars, citing the need for diverse technologies and less reliance on China for EV batteries.

Despite concerns from carmakers and Italy, Germany refuses an early review, emphasizing the urgency of climate change.

France's auto association also suggests revisiting these targets before the scheduled 2026 review.

Move is essential to curtail Europe's reliance on China's battery supply chain

Why BMW wants Europe to reverse 2035 petrol car ban

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:07 pm Oct 15, 202404:07 pm

What's the story BMW's Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Zipse, has urged European authorities to rethink their proposed ban on new fossil fuel cars by 2035. He believes this move is essential to curtail Europe's reliance on China's battery supply chain. Zipse made the comments during his speech at the Paris Motor Show, emphasizing the need for a regulatory framework open to different technologies.

Tech diversity

Zipse advocates for alternative technologies

Notably, Zipse has been a vocal advocate for diverse technologies, including e-fuels, biofuels, and hydrogen fuel cell cars. He expressed concern about the growing pessimism in Europe, and stressed the need for a new regulatory framework to stay competitive. "A correction of the 100% BEV target for 2035 as part of a comprehensive CO2-reduction package would also afford European OEMs less reliance on China for batteries," Zipse stated.

Emission regulations

EU's landmark law on CO2 emissions

In March 2023, the European Union passed a landmark law requiring all new cars to have zero CO2 emissions from 2035. This effectively bans diesel and petrol vehicles. The law also mandates a 55% reduction in CO2 emissions from 2030, compared to 2021 levels. However, carmakers such as BMW, Volkswagen, and Renault and the Italian government have raised concerns over these targets amid lower-than-expected EV sales.

Review resistance

Germany rejects early review of emission targets

Despite worries from carmakers and the Italian government, Germany has denied an early review of these emission targets. The country cites the need for industry clarity and urgency in addressing climate change, as reasons for its stance. Meanwhile, the head of France's auto association PFA didn't explicitly call for abolishing the 2035 ban, but stressed on revisiting these targets sooner than their scheduled review in 2026.