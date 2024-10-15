Summarize Simplifying... In short Alpine's new concept supercar, the Alpenglow Hy6, is powered by a unique 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine that runs solely on hydrogen.

Alpine's latest concept supercar runs solely on hydrogen

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:25 pm Oct 15, 202403:25 pm

What's the story Alpine, Renault's performance division, has revealed the Alpenglow Hy6 supercar concept at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. The car packs a hydrogen-powered V6 engine, a major evolution from its predecessor, the Alpenglow Hy4. This radical design fits Alpine's philosophy that combustion engines can be saved by using hydrogen as fuel.

Specifications

Engine and performance

The Alpenglow Hy6 gets a 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine, that replaces the 2.0-liter turbocharged unit of the previous model. The new powertrain produces an impressive 730hp of power and 770Nm of torque on the rear wheels. The six-cylinder engine has been specially developed to run on hydrogen, and is mated to a sequential transmission system.

Storage

Unique hydrogen storage and safety features

The Alpenglow Hy6's V6 engine can rev up to 9,000rpm, consuming hydrogen stored in three different tanks. Two of them are placed in the side pods, while the third one is behind the cockpit. For the safety of the passengers, all tanks are placed in ventilated compartments separated from the cabin area.

Engine development

Alpenglow Hy6's engine development

The all-new V6 engine that powers the Alpenglow Hy6, took two years to develop. It comes with an aluminum block with a dry sump and produces 211hp per liter. The mid-mounted combustion engine is fitted in an LMP3 carbon chassis, enabling the supercar to hit speeds over 330km/h without any emissions.

Production

Alpine's future production plans

While Alpine has confirmed its plans to build a supercar, it is still unclear if this car will have a hydrogen-fueled combustion engine or a fully electric drivetrain. The French marque is also gearing up for its US debut in the coming few years.