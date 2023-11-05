This Diwali, check out hatchbacks with massive benefits in India

By Pradnesh Naik 08:55 pm Nov 05, 202308:55 pm

The C3 is the most affordable model for Citroen in India (Photo credit: Citroen)

Festive seasons in India have always been good for carmakers. With an upbeat buying mood, many people opt to buy the latest cars available in our market during this time. While SUVs are the most sought-after body styles, hatchbacks are slowly making a comeback on our shores. Here are some of the most popular hatchbacks available with massive discounts this Diwali in India.

Get benefits worth Rs. 1 lakh on Citroen C3

Citroen C3 features a quirky design language and has bumper-mounted headlights, split-type DRLs, a sleek grille, roof rails, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it has a two-tone dashboard, front and rear USB charging ports, manual AC controls, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options. It is backed by a 1.2-liter petrol engine (81hp/115Nm) or a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit (109hp/190Nm).

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets discounts worth Rs. 70,000

India's best-selling car, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, flaunts a sculpted bonnet, swept-back headlamps, a honeycomb-mesh grille, body-colored door handles, wrap-around taillights, and steel wheels. Its spacious cabin has a modern dashboard design, power windows, manual AC, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment panel, and rear parking sensors. It draws power from a 1.0-liter K10C, DualJet, K-series petrol engine (67hp/89Nm).

Hyundai i20 N Line gets offers worth Rs. 55,000

The sporty Hyundai i20 N Line showcases the brand's parametric design philosophy and features sweptback LED headlamps, a large hexagonal black grille, revised bumpers with skid plates, and Z-shaped LED taillights. It gets leatherette upholstery, a wireless charger, a seven-speaker Bose sound system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity. The car is powered by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that develops 118hp/172Nm.

Renault KWID gets impressive discounts of Rs. 50,000 this Diwali

Renault KWID looks aggressive with its pseudo-SUV design and sports a muscular hood, bumper-mounted headlight with DRLs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, LED taillights, and 14-inch steel wheels. Its five-seater cabin has fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, dual airbags, and a rear-view camera. It is powered by a 1.0-liter petrol mill that generates 67hp/91Nm.

Benefits of Rs. 40,000 offered on Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago, the brand's most affordable offering, has a sculpted hood, a chrome-studded grille, projector halogen headlamps, wrap-around taillamps, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the spacious five-seater cabin gets automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, a multifunctional steering wheel, and dual airbags. It draws power from a 1.2-liter engine available in two tunes: 85hp/113Nm (petrol) and 72hp/95Nm (CNG).