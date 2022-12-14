Auto

Citroen eC3's launch confirmed for January 2023: Check features, design

Dec 14, 2022

Citroen eC3 will likely be offered with two-tone paint schemes. Representative image (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen is on a roll in India. The brand is now gearing up for the launch of its first-ever EV, the eC3, in January 2023, after unveiling the new iterations of the C3 and C5 Aircross. Test mules of the upcoming electric hatchback were spotted doing test runs on our shores in recent months. It will retain the silhouette of its ICE-powered sibling.

Why does this story matter?

Electric vehicles are rapidly gaining popularity in India.

With the launch of a relatively affordable Tata Tiago EV and the capable Nexon EV MAX, people are opting for EVs over ICE-powered vehicles for commutes within cities.

To benefit from the ongoing trend, French automaker Citroen is now planning to introduce its first battery-powered car, the eC3, in the Indian market in January.

The hatchback will feature bumper-mounted headlights and 15-inch wheels

The upcoming Citroen eC3 will retain the overall design from the C3 and will flaunt a sculpted clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted headlights, split-type v-shaped DRLs, a raked windscreen, and a closed-off grille. The EV will be flanked on the sides by indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 15-inch wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will grace the rear end.

It should have a range of up to 250km

The technical details of the new Citroen eC3 are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect the hatchback to draw power from an electric motor paired with a 50kWh battery pack. The EV will likely have a range of somewhere between 200km and 250km.

The EV will flaunt a two-tone dashboard and multiple airbags

On the inside, the upcoming Citroen eC3 will retain the spacious cabin from the C3 and will likely feature a quirky-looking two-tone dashboard, keyless entry, a start/stop button, connected car technology, manual AC, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV should house the same 10.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Citroen eC3: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Citroen eC3 will be disclosed by the automaker at the launch event scheduled in January. We expect the electric hatchback to carry a premium over the ICE-powered model, which starts at Rs. 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.