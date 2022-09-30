Auto

Mercedes-Benz launches its first 'Made-in-India' luxury EV

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 30, 2022, 02:54 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC is underpinned by the Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has launched its first 'Made-in-India' EV, the EQS 580 4MATIC with a sticker price of Rs. 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). The electric sedan is a flagship offering for the German automaker. The car is brought here via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and is assembled at the brand's Chakan facility in Pune, Maharashtra. The EV draws power from dual electric motors generating 523hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

EQ is the electric mobility division of Mercedes-Benz and represents the two values associated with the brand: emotion and intelligence.

The EQS 580 4MATIC is the flagship electric luxury sedan from the German marque and is underpinned by the Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) modular platform.

While it shares the 107.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack with its AMG counterpart, the former gets a longer range.

Exteriors The sedan has digital LED headlights and a closed-off grille

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC follows the brand's futuristic design philosophy and flaunts a sculpted clamshell bonnet, digital LED headlights with integrated full-width DRLs, a closed-off grille, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, and a sloping roofline. The sedan is flanked by ORVMs, flush-fitting door handles, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Connected LED taillamps and a diffuser grace the rear end.

Information It delivers a claimed range of up to 857km

The EQS 580 4MATIC is backed by dual electric motors paired with a large 107.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup develops a maximum power of 523hp and a peak torque of 855Nm. The sedan has a claimed driving range of up to 857km per charge.

Interiors The EV features MBUX Hyperscreen and ventilated front seats

Inside, the EQS 580 4MATIC has a luxurious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, four-zone climate control, active ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs the 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC: Pricing

In India, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC will set you back by Rs. 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). It is the first locally-assembled EV from the German marque and can either be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.