Volvo XC40 Recharge v/s Kia EV6: Which one is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 28, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both the cars flaunt an all-LED lighting setup

Volvo has launched its all-electric crossover, the XC40 Recharge in India. The EV is the first fully-electric vehicle from the Swedish automaker to reach our shores and will be locally assembled. It goes against Kia's EV6, which has a futuristic design language inside and out compared with the traditional silhouette of the XC40. But which one is better? Let us find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Volvo was one of the early adopters of electrified mobility solutions with a range of PHEVs in its global portfolio. It entered the Indian market with the capable XC40 Recharge.

However, the EV market in India has seen a slew of launches recently, including the likes of Kia EV6 and BMW i4.

With more BEVs on their way, the competition has intensified.

Exteriors The EV6 is visually more appealing

The Volvo XC40 Recharge has a typical SUV silhouette, featuring a muscular clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, LED headlamps with signature "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and vertically stacked LED taillights. The Kia EV6 sports a new-age 'Digital Tiger Face,' a sculpted bonnet, swept-back LED headlights with boomerang-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, and connected LED taillamps.

Performance The Kia EV6's single-motor variant promises better range

The XC40 Recharge is powered by dual electric motors paired with a 78kWh battery pack. The setup develops 408hp/660Nm and has a claimed range of 418km on a single charge. The EV6 houses a 77.4kWh battery pack. It is offered with either a single motor (226hp/350Nm) or a dual motor setup (325hp/605Nm). The crossover promises a range of up to 528km per charge.

Interiors The Kia EV6 has a more impressive cabin

Volvo XC40 Recharge has a spacious five-seater cabin featuring ambient lighting, an air purifier, connected car technology, dual-zone climate control, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Kia EV6 also has a five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, and two 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment panel. Both the cars get ADAS functions.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

The Volvo XC40 Recharge retails at Rs. 55.9 lakh, while the Kia EV6 falls in the price bracket of Rs. 59.95-64.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Kia EV6, for its better looks, tech-forward cabin, and better driving range. Sadly, only 100 units of EV6 have been imported in India and all of them have been sold out.

