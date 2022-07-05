Auto

Volvo XC40 Recharge to debut on July 26: Check features

Volvo XC40 Recharge flaunts signature "Thor's Hammer" LED headlights (Photo credit: Volvo)

Volvo is gearing up to launch its all-electric XC40 Recharge in India on July 26. The EV will be locally assembled at the brand's factory near Bengaluru. To recall, the SUV is the first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) from the Swedish automaker to reach our shores. It sports a modern design, a minimalist yet tech-forward cabin, and promises a range of up to 418km.

Volvo is known for its innovations in safety technology around the world. With the shift toward sustainable mobility solutions, Volvo has opted to use both BEVs and PHEVs as the way forward.

The XC40 recharge was supposed to go on sale in India last year. However, it got delayed due to the global semiconductor shortage.

With local assembly, the SUV should be priced competitively.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge has the signature "Thor's Hammer" LED headlights from the regular model. It flaunts a muscular clamshell bonnet, a closed grille, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Vertically stacked LED taillights, a wiper, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear of the EV.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is powered by two electric motors linked to a 78kWh battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 408hp and peak torque of 660Nm. The e-SUV promises a range of up to 418km on a single charge.

On the inside, the Volvo XC40 Recharge has a spacious five-seater cabin featuring powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a Harman Kardon sound system, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and a host of ADAS functions.

Volvo will announce the details regarding the pricing and availability of the XC40 Recharge during the July 26 launch event. We expect the EV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

