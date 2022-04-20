Auto

Audi urbansphere concept: A look at its best features

Apr 20, 2022

Audi urbansphere promises Level 4 autonomous driving (Photo credit: Audi)

German automaker Audi has showcased its urbansphere concept car for traffic-dense megacities. It is unclear whether it will enter production. The lounge-on-wheels has breathtaking looks, a cabin made of sustainable materials, and a range of high-tech features including automated driving. The electric-powered vehicle also promises a range of up to 750km per charge. Let us take a look at some of its best features.

Context Why does this story matter?

The urbansphere is Audi's third futuristic autonomous vehicle after the grandsphere sedan and skysphere convertible. During the time spent in traffic, it serves as a third living space.

The crossover sports an inside-out design language, wherein the interior was fully developed prior to shaping the exterior. The premium four-wheeler also promises Level 4 autonomy akin to its siblings.

Illumination The 'Singleframe' improves road safety via dynamic lighting

The urbansphere has an octagonal-shaped grille called Singleframe whose sides are formed by LEDs. The Singleframe can be used to communicate with other road users via dynamic lighting effects, to improve road safety. The illuminated portions are adaptable to the traffic situation and even the mood of the passengers. A self-illuminating detachable accessory called Audi Light Umbrella is also offered for taking selfies.

Interiors The vehicle packs a water dispenser within the center console

The urbansphere gets counter-hinged doors, four outward-swiveling seats, and provides a red carpet made by projecting light on the ground. All of these lend it a sense of royalty. In the rear, there are backrests that can be tilted up to 60-degrees, center-mounted armrests, and a center console that swivels upwards. The console houses glasses as well as a water dispenser.

Health features It can detect passengers' stress via voice and facial scans

The vehicle packs a transparent OLED screen that pivots vertically between the two rows of seats. It can be used by rear-seat occupants to watch a movie or the sky (when folded upwards). The car also packs an adaptive program that uses voice analysis and facial scans to detect stress and offers personalized suggestions to the passengers on how to get relaxed.

Futuristic Drivers can hide the steering wheel during automated driving

During automated driving, the steering wheel, dashboard, and pedals can be hidden to increase the feeling of spaciousness. A sensor bar is integrated beneath the wooden projection surface at the front, for quickly switching between content such as music and navigation. There are also virtual reality (VR) glasses within the armrests on the doors that can be used in association with the infotainment facilities.

Powertrain The front motor can be shut to reduce energy consumption

The Audi urbansphere concept is built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform. It packs a 120kWh battery pack linked to two electric motors and an all-wheel-drive system. Notably, the motor on the front axle can be deactivated based on requirement, so that the friction and energy consumption can be reduced while coasting. Adaptive air suspension ensures a smooth and comfortable ride.