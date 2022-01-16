Cyborg Bob-e, with 110km range, breaks cover in India

Cyborg Bob-e, with 110km range, breaks cover in India

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 16, 2022, 05:48 pm 2 min read

Cyborg unveils its Bob-e bike in India (Photo credit: Cyborg)

Ignitron Motocorp-owned Cyborg has unveiled its Bob-e motorcycle in India. It is the brand's second model in the country. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts a dirt bike-inspired look and offers an IP65-rated LED instrument console as well as an LED headlight. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of 110km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

Cyborg is planning to set up battery swapping stations at an interval of one kilometer in India. It will also join hands with local vendors in order to provide roadside assistance.

These moves should greatly aid the Bob-e bike once it goes on sale in India. Also, if it is priced competitively, the bike will take on rivals from Ola, Revolt, and Ather.

Design The motorcycle has a single-piece seat and black wheels

Photo credit: Cyborg

The Cyborg Bob-e has a muscular fuel tank-like structure, a single-piece seat, a low-set handlebar, an elevated tail section, and a raised front fender. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled LED instrument console with support for geofencing, a USB charger, LED headlight with DRLs, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It is available in two shades, namely Red and Black.

Information It has a top speed of 85km/h

The Cyborg Bob-e packs an 8.5kW electric motor linked to a removable 2.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The bike hits a top speed of 85km/h and promises a range of 110km on a single charge.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Cyborg Bob-e is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with CBS, remote key-less ignition, and cruise control for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Cyborg Bob-e: Availability

Cyborg will announce details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Bob-e bike in India at the time of its launch. The event is expected to take place here soon.