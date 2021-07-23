Mercedes-Benz to go all electric by 2030; Vision EQXX teased

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 01:25 pm

Mercedes-Benz announces future electric strategy

In a major announcement, luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed an ambitious electrification strategy. The company will introduce new EV platforms by 2025 and by 2030, it plans to sell only electric vehicles in the countries "where market conditions allow." The automaker will invest €40 billion (roughly Rs. 3.5 lakh crore) for EV development by 2030. Here are more details.

Future portfolio

From 2025, Mercedes-Benz will offer EV option for all models

From 2022, Mercedes-Benz will offer a battery-powered vehicle in all its segments, and from 2025, it aims to have an EV option for all its cars. In 2024, the automaker will introduce a new MMA EV platform for small vehicles. In 2025, it will reveal MB.EA platform for medium and large vehicles, AMG.EA architecture for electric sports cars, and VAN.EA for light commercial vehicles.

Battery production

Mercedes-Benz to set up eight gigafactories worldwide

Mercedes-Benz will produce new-age batteries which will be standardized for over 90% of its four-wheelers. The batteries will use silicon-carbon anode technologies to provide "unprecedented range and even shorter charging times." To meet its EV expansion target, the company will build eight new gigafactories with a total production capacity of 200GWh. This is in addition to Mercedes-Benz's existing plans for nine battery manufacturing plants.

Business plan

Electric, hybrid vehicles to account for 50% sales by 2025

Mercedes-Benz will invest over €40 billion (roughly Rs. 3.5 lakh crore) for producing EVs between 2022 and 2030. By 2026, its investment in combustion engines is expected to reduce by 80% as compared to 2019. Also, the carmaker targets to sell 50% hybrid and electric vehicles by 2025 and increase the sales of Maybach and AMG line-ups to maintain profitability.

Concept model

Mercedes Vision EQXX Concept, with over 1,000km range, teased

Mercedes-Benz has also teased a new Vision EQXX concept which will likely be revealed in 2022. It is said to sport a 104kWh battery back and will offer an impressive range of over 1,000km per charge. The brand's F1 High Performance Powertrain division is involved in the development of this model, and the innovations and technological advances will be applied in future electric vehicles.