Force Gurkha has become costlier in India by Rs. 51,000

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 16, 2022, 02:12 pm 2 min read

Force Gurkha has become more expensive in India (Photo credit: Autocar)

Force Motors has raised the price of its Gurkha SUV in India. After the latest revision in cost, the car has become expensive by Rs. 51,000. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a boxy look and a spacious feature-loaded cabin. Under the hood, it is fueled by a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine that makes 89.8hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Force Gurkha is a lifestyle off-roader and this is its first price-revision since it went on sale in September 2021.

Force Motors is the latest to join the list of automakers that raised the prices of their cars in India. Rising input costs must have prompted the move.

However, the demand for the four-wheeler could decrease as customers might choose to wait for discounts.

Exteriors The car has round headlights and a snorkel

The Force Gurkha has a flat bonnet, a black grille with "GURKHA" lettering, a black bumper, a snorkel, and circular LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by squared windows, roof rails, flared wheel arches, ORVMs, side-steppers, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A door-mounted spare wheel and vertically positioned taillights are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,400mm.

Information It runs on a 90hp, 2.6-liter engine

The Force Gurkha is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The motor generates a maximum power of 89.8hp and a peak torque of 250Nm.

Interiors The SUV gets four seats and dual airbags

The Force Gurkha has a 4-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, front power windows, manual air conditioning, a multi-info display, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Dual airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, ABS, rear parking sensors, and EBD ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information Force Gurkha: Pricing and availability

Following the latest price hike in India, the Force Gurkha SUV sports a price figure of Rs. 14.1 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The car is up for grabs in one fully loaded trim.