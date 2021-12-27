Auto Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition: A look at its best features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 27, 2021, 01:00 am

Porsche had launched its Panamera Platinum Edition SUV in India earlier this month. To recall, it had debuted in the international markets in November. The premium four-wheeler has a stunning look and is offered with a choice of V6 and V8 engines. It also gets a luxurious cabin with a variety of tech-based features. Let us take a look at some of its highlights.

The Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition was showcased at the LA Motor Show. It offers multiple updates over the standard Panamera and can be booked right now via dealerships across India. The car bears a hefty price-tag and takes on the Audi A8. It is expected to raise the competition in the luxury four-wheeler segment in our country.

The Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition has blacked-out metallic paintwork and "privacy glass" on the rear windows which shield the passengers from prying eyes as well as sunlight. It runs on 21-inch Exclusive Design Sport wheels and flaunts satin platinum-finished air outlets on the side and a "PORSCHE" logo on the rear. For lighting, LED headlamps with matrix beams and a full-width taillamp are offered.

The Panamera has a luxurious cabin with keyless entry, 14-way adjustable comfort seats with a heating facility, an analog clock, and brushed aluminium door sill guards finished in black. It packs a 3-spoke GT sports steering wheel and a 14-speaker Bose Surround Sound System. The latter measures ambient noise within the car and adapts music playback automatically in order to maintain a consistent sound.

The Panamera packs a full-color head-up display that projects relevant driving information into the driver's field of view. The car also houses a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Porsche Connect. Personal contacts, addresses, and calendars can be directly accessed using this app. For safety, Porsche InnoDrive, adaptive cruise control, as well as Traffic Jam Assist are offered.

The Panamera Platinum Edition gets a Porsche 4D Chassis Control system, which ensures a balance between sporty and comfortable driving. The car gets four driving modes, namely Normal, Individual, Sport, and Sport Plus, for a personalized driving style. Adaptive air suspension with 3-chamber technology and rear-axle steering are also offered. The latter increases driving stability and makes parking easier.