Royal Enfield Scram 411 spotted; launch likely next year

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 15, 2021, 12:08 pm

Royal Enfield Scram 411 previewed in a spy shot

Royal Enfield is expected to unveil its Scram 411 motorbike in February next year. In the latest development, a test mule of the bike has been spied during a TVC shoot, highlighting important design details. The image suggests that it will have a fuel tank with shrouds, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a unique headlight cowl. Here are more details.

The Scram 411 will be the scrambler version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan. Barring a few cosmetic changes, both the bikes will be almost identical. The upcoming motorcycle is expected to be affordably priced, and its good looks and excellent performance should make it appealing to buyers. Once it debuts here, the competition in the market will increase significantly.

Design The bike will have a stepped-up seat and round mirrors

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 will have a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, and a round headlight as well as mirrors. The bike is expected to offer a full-LED setup for lighting and a semi-digital instrument cluster borrowed from the Meteor 350. It will ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels.

Information It will be fueled by a 24hp, 411cc engine

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 will draw power from a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 24.3hp and a peak torque of 32Nm. The mill will be linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It will flaunt telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Scram 411: Pricing

Royal Enfield will reveal details related to the pricing and availability of the Scram 411 in India at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is expected to sport a price tag of around Rs. 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom).