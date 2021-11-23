BMW X3 v/s Audi Q5 (facelift): Which one is better?

BMW X3 v/s Audi Q5 (facelift): A comparison

Audi has launched the facelifted version of its Q5 SUV in India today in two trim levels. The vehicle has a sporty design, an upmarket cabin with a host of tech-based features, and is fueled by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine. Priced at around Rs. 60 lakh, the car locks horns with the popular BMW X3. But which one is better?

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Audi Q5 (facelift) has been locally assembled and bears a competitive price-tag. Its arrival here is expected to increase competition in the luxury SUV segment. On the other hand, the BMW X3 has been on sale here since 2018 and is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Its good looks and excellent performance continue to attract customers.

Exteriors

The X3 has larger proportions and better looks

The BMW X3 is longer, taller, and wider than the Audi Q5 (facelift). It has an aggressive front fascia with a kidney-shaped grille and sleek headlamps with LED DRLs. In comparison, the facelifted Q5 flaunts narrow LED headlights and a large chromed octagonal grille. Its wheelbase is also slightly less than the X3 (2,820mm v/s 2,864mm).

Interiors

The Q5 flaunts a sportier cabin

Both the BMW X3 and Audi Q5 (facelift) have a spacious cabin with a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel and space for five people. The Q5 offers a lot of space for rear-seat occupants, silver accents on the dashboard, and a huge central console. In contrast, the X3's interiors are more driver-friendly with a minimalist and mono-tone appearance.

Features

From cruise control to support for Amazon Alexa

Both the X3 and Q5 (facelift) are equipped with features such as auto climate control, cruise control, a sunroof, and multiple airbags. They also pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connected car technology. The X3 gets a Harman Kardon sound system and a center console armrest, while the Q5 (facelift) has a B&O Premium 3D audio system and Amazon Alexa support.

Performance

The X3 is available with more engine options

BMW X3 is fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 248hp/350Nm and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel mill that churns out 187.7hp/400Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The facelifted Audi Q5 runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 245hp/370Nm. The engine is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

The BMW X3 begins at Rs. 57.9 lakh and goes up to Rs. 64.9 lakh. Meanwhile, the Premium Plus and Technology variants of the Audi Q5 (facelift) are priced at Rs. 58.93 lakh and Rs. 63.77 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the X3 as it offers better looks, more engine choices, and bears a slightly lower starting price-tag.