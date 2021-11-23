2022 Yamaha MT-10 SP, with better suspension and engine, revealed

Yamaha reveals its 2022 MT-10 SP motorcycle

After the MT-10, Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled the 2022 version of its MT-10 SP naked sports bike in Europe. The two-wheeler has an updated design and gets the latest semi-active suspension system from Ohlins. It draws power from a 998cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that generates a maximum power of 164hp. Here are more details.

Yamaha MT-10 SP is the first production motorcycle to pack the latest Ohlins semi-active suspension system with spool valve damping technology. It offers a higher degree of response and better damping adjustment. The suspension has three selectable semi-active modes: A1, A2, and A3 along with three manual settings: M1, M2, and M3. The MT-10 SP will attract those looking for a good performance bike.

The bike has a TFT instrument console and split-style seats

The 2022 Yamaha MT-10 SP has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, golden-colored front forks, stepped-up split-style seats, a 3-piece belly pan, and an upswept exhaust. The bike packs a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on lightweight aluminium wheels shod in Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires. It has a 20.4-liter fuel tank and weighs 214kg.

It runs on a 164hp, 998cc engine

The 2022 Yamaha MT-10 SP is powered by a 998cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline 4-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a quickshifter. The mill generates a maximum power of 164hp and a peak torque of 112Nm.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 Yamaha MT-10 SP gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with traction control, lean-sensitive ABS, ride control, cruise control, and ride-by-wire throttle for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a fully adjustable Ohlins setup on the rear end.

2022 Yamaha MT-10 SP: Pricing and availability

In the US, the new Yamaha MT-10 SP sports a price-figure of $16,899 (around Rs. 12.6 lakh) and it will be up for grabs from May next year. However, no details regarding its availability in India have been disclosed.