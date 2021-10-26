New Jawa cruiser spied testing in India; launch next year

Published on Oct 26, 2021

Jawa cruiser bike previewed in a spy shot

Jawa Motorcycles is expected to launch a new motorbike in India next year. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the bike has been spied testing on the roads, revealing important design details. The image suggests that it will have bar-end mirrors, black-colored alloy wheels, and dual exhausts. It should be fueled by Perak's 334cc, single-cylinder engine. Here's more.

Design

The bike will have split-style seats and alloy wheels

The upcoming Jawa bike will have a muscular fuel tank, bar-end mirrors, tan brown-colored split-style seats, two exhausts, and a large rear fender. The bike is expected to pack a semi-digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. Its kerb weight, fuel storage capacity, and other dimensions are under the wraps as of now.

Information

It might be fueled by a 31hp, 334cc engine

The upcoming Jawa motorcycle is expected to be powered by Perak's 334cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 30.5hp and a peak torque of 32.7Nm. The mill might be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It will get dual rear shock absorbers

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Jawa bike will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

How much will it cost?

In India, the upcoming Jawa cruiser is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it will go against rivals such as Honda CB350RS and the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350.