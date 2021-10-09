Yezdi adventure bike spied on test; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 09, 2021, 04:39 pm

Yezdi is expected to launch an adventure touring bike in India early next year. Now, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been spied, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a single-piece handlebar, a rounded headlight, and a raised windscreen. It should be fueled by a 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will have wire-spoked wheels and an upswept exhaust

The upcoming Yezdi ADV will have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats, a prominent beak, high-set handlebars, a windshield, rear-set footpegs, an upswept exhaust, and a tail rack. The bike might pack a digital instrument cluster with support for turn-by-turn navigation and smartphone connectivity, an LED headlight, and shall ride on wire-spoked wheels. Its fuel storage capacity and kerb weight will be disclosed later.

Information

It might run on a 27hp, 293cc engine

The new Yezdi ADV should run on a BS6-compliant 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 27hp of maximum power and 27.02Nm of peak torque. The mill should be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It will get a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the rider's safety, the upcoming Yezdi ADV will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

How much will it cost?

In India, the Yezdi ADV is likely to sport a price figure of around Rs. 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the bike will take on rivals such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan.