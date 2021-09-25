Longjia XADV300i, with Honda X-ADV 150-inspired looks, revealed in China

Longjia unveils XADV300i scooter in China

Chinese automaker Longjia has unveiled the XADV300i maxi-style scooter at the Shenzhen Motor Expo. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts a Honda X-ADV 150-inspired look and gets a quad-LED headlight and a fully digital instrument console. It draws power from a 278cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The scooter has a windscreen and panniers

Longjia XADV300i has a headlight-mounted front apron, windscreen, pair of auxiliary lights near the footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, upswept exhaust, panniers, and golden-colored front forks. The scooter packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 13-inch wheels wrapped in block-pattern tires. It has a fuel storage capacity of 13.5 liters and weighs 169kg.

It is fueled by a 25hp, 278cc engine

The Longjia XADV300i maxi-scooter is powered by a 278cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 24.6hp and a peak torque of 24.5Nm. The vehicle hits a top-speed of 124km/h.

It gets dual-channel ABS for better handling

In terms of safety equipment, the Longjia XADV300i is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by KYB inverted forks on the front side and twin gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.

Longjia will reveal details related to the pricing and availability of the XADV300i scooter in China at the time of its launch. However, it will not arrive in India as the brand has no presence here.