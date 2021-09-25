CFMOTO 700 CL-X roadster bike announced in Germany: Details here

Chinese automaker CFMOTO has listed the 700 CL-X roadster bike on its German website, hinting at its imminent launch there. It is already up for grabs in select European countries. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a stylish look and is available with an LCD instrument cluster as well as full-LED illumination. It is fueled by a 693cc, liquid-cooled engine. Here's more.

The bike has Bluetooth connectivity and aluminium alloy wheels

The CFMOTO 700 CL-X has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a ribbed pattern, an upswept exhaust, high-set handlebars, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out aluminium alloy wheels. It has a 13-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 196kg.

It runs on a 74hp, 693cc engine

Under the hood, the CFMOTO 700 CL-X draws power from a 693cc, 2-cylinder inline, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 73.7hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 68Nm at 6,500rpm.

It gets inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the CFMOTO 700 CL-X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS and cruise control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

CFMOTO 700 CL-X: Pricing and availability

Pricing details of the CFMOTO 700 CL-X in Germany are yet to be announced. However, in the Netherlands, it retails for €7,100 (around Rs. 6.14 lakh). The two-wheeler is unlikely to make its way to India.