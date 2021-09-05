2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 and RSV4 bikes launched in India

Italian automaker Aprilia has launched the 2021 versions of its Tuono V4 and RSV4 motorbikes in India. They are up for grabs via the brand's Motoplex dealerships. As for the highlights, the premium vehicles have an aggressive design and get a host of electronic riding aids. They draw power from BS6-compliant V4 engines linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The bikes have full-LED lighting and golden front forks

Aprilia Tuono V4 is a naked street tourer, while the RSV4 is a sports bike with fairing-integrated winglets. They weigh 202kg and 209kg, respectively. The bikes feature a chiseled fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a raised windshield, and golden front forks. They also house a digital instrument console, a full-LED lighting setup, and ride on alloy wheels.

They are fueled by V4 engines linked to 6-speed gearbox

Aprilia Tuono V4 runs on a 1,077cc V4 engine that makes 170.1hp/122Nm, while the RSV4 is powered by a 1,099cc V4 mill that generates 210.7hp of power and 125Nm of torque. Both the motors are linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

Aprilia Tuono V4 and RSV4 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with engine brake control, wheelie control, launch control, traction control, cruise control, and six riding modes (three for road and three for track). Suspension duties on the motorbikes are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much do they cost?

In India, the 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 carries a price-tag of Rs. 20.66 lakh, while the RSV4 sports a price-figure of Rs. 23.69 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The motorcycles arrive in the country as Completely Built Units (CBUs).