Honda CB200X launched in India

Honda has launched a new CB200X adventure motorcycle in India. It is based on the Hornet 2.0 naked roadster and carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.45 lakh. The vehicle offers a sporty look with moderate off-roading capabilities, an all-LED lighting setup, and multiple safety equipment. It runs on a 184.4cc engine which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Here's more.

Design

The bike has an upswept exhaust and black alloy wheels

The Honda CB200X sits on a diamond frame and features an aggressive design with a semi-faired body, a split-style seat, a muscular fuel tank, a 2-piece pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust. It also has a fully-digital instrument console, a raised windscreen, a full-LED setup for lighting, and blacked-out knuckle guards with integrated LED turn indicators. The adventure tourer rides on alloy wheels.

Information

A 184cc engine fuels the two-wheeler

The Honda CB200X draws power from a 184.4cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 17.03hp of power at 8,500rpm and 16.1Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

Single-channel ABS is offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the Honda CB200X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the adventure bike are handled by golden-colored inverted forks on the front side and a preload adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Honda CB200X: Pricing and availability

The Honda CB200X has been priced at Rs. 1,44,500 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). It is currently up for bookings and the company will commence the deliveries in the coming days.