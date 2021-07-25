New Flame Orange livery for CFMOTO 250SR bike in China

Jul 25, 2021

CFMOTO's 250SR sports bike has been spotted in China in a new livery called Flame Orange. It pairs a glossy orange shade with blue panels. An orange seat cowl at the rear and a mock carbon fiber tank panel is also visible. However, the motorcycle continues to draw power from a 249.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike offers an underbelly exhaust and TFT instrument console

The CFMOTO 250SR sits on a steel tube frame and has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an underbelly exhaust, and a raised windshield. The bike packs a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 12 liters and tips the scales at 165kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 28hp, 249cc engine

The CFMOTO 250SR draws power from a 249.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 28hp and a peak torque of 22Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It offers dual-channel ABS

In terms of safety equipment, the CFMOTO 250SR is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 37mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

CFMOTO 250SR: Pricing and availability

In China, the CFMOTO 250SR carries a price tag of 21,680 Yuan (around Rs. 2.5 lakh). If the bike arrives in India, it will take on KTM RC 200 and the TVS Apache RR 310.