Genesis GV60 debuts as the company's first electric SUV

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 19, 2021, 11:55 am

Genesis GV60 is based on Hyundai's Electric Global Modular Platform

Auto giant Genesis has showcased its first electric SUV, the GV60. It is the third vehicle to be based on the Hyundai's Electric Global Modular Platform, following the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The GV60 comes with an impressive design language and an upscale cabin with a host of new-age features. It is expected to deliver a range of over 483km. Here's more.

Exteriors

It sports sleek dual headlights on each side

The Genesis GV60 follows the company's "Athletic Elegance" design language. It has a sloping roofline, a shield-shaped grille, and a quad headlight system. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, sleek cameras instead of ORVMs, body cladding, flush-fitted door handles, and attractive wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a spoiler, and wrap-around taillights are available at the rear end of the car.

Information

A 577hp powertrain will likely be offered

Details regarding the powertrain of the Genesis GV60 are under the wraps as of now. However, it will likely house battery packs ranging from 58-77.4kWh, paired with electric motors. The powertrain is expected to deliver an output of 577hp and a range of over 483km.

Interiors

There are digital side mirrors inside the cabin

The Genesis GV60 offers a luxurious cabin with blue leather upholstery, a "Crystal Sphere" shift knob, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a silver infotainment knob. It also packs an infotainment screen with support for the latest connectivity options and digital side mirrors where images from the exterior cameras are projected. For safety, the four-wheeler should provide multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

Information

Genesis GV60: Availability

The official pricing of the Genesis GV60 will be announced in the coming months. As for the availability, its deliveries will begin in North America next year.