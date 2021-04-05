Hyundai-owned luxury brand Genesis has revealed its fifth concept vehicle, called the Genesis X. It showcases the company's vision for a luxurious grand tourer running on an electric powertrain. As for the highlights, the car has a futuristic look and a driver-oriented cabin made of recycled materials. It also comes loaded with new age features. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car sports a large mesh grille

Genesis X concept has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a large blacked-out grille, and a wide air dam. The brand's 'Two Lines' philosophy is evident in the headlights and taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by video cameras instead of ORVMs, and 5-spoke 'turbine type' alloy wheels with lime-green brake calipers. The car has a horseshoe-shaped rear to accentuate its sleek profile.

Information It is a 'high-performance GT'

The Genesis X concept is a fully electric, "high-performance GT," according to the company. However, no details pertaining to its performance or specifications have been revealed as of now.

Interiors The vehicle has a feature-loaded cabin

The Genesis X concept has an upscale cabin made of recycled materials. It has a dashboard and center console which surrounds the driver, a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel, 4-point seatbelts as well as bucket seats. The car houses a digital display for air conditioning and infotainment. A crystal lever present on the armrest can be used to switch between driving modes.

Information Genesis X concept: Availability