Last updated on Apr 05, 2021, 12:50 am

Kia Motors will reportedly unveil its Sonet (7-seater) SUV on April 8. It will be a made-in-India product but is likely to go on sale in Indonesia first. As for the highlights, the car will have a sporty look and a spacious cabin with three rows of seats and numerous features. It will run on a 1.5-liter petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car should be 4,120mm long

The Kia Sonet (7-seater) will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille surrounded by chrome, a wide air vent, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillamps. It should be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, the car should have a length of 4,120mm.

Information It will run on a 114hp, 1.5-liter engine

The Kia Sonet (7-seater) will draw power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 114.5hp of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors The vehicle will have three rows of seats

The Sonet (7-seater) will have a 3-row cabin the dimensions of which will be identical to the 5-seater model. It should have ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel. The car should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Information Kia Sonet (7-seater): Availability