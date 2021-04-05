-
Honda launches CB350RS bike in Japan as the GB350 SLast updated on Apr 05, 2021, 12:20 am
-
Japanese automaker Honda has launched the CB350RS bike in its home country as the GB350 S. It will be up for sale there from July 15.
As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty look and comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.
Here are more details.
-
-
Design
The bike comes in two colors
-
The Honda GB350 S has a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat with a ribbed pattern, fork gaiters, chromed rear-view mirrors, a rounded headlight, and an upswept exhaust.
The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.
In Japan, the bike is available in two shades: Pearl Deep Mud Gray and Gunmetal Black Metallic.
-
Information
It runs on a 21hp, 348cc engine
-
The Honda GB350 S draws power from a 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 21hp of maximum power and 30Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
-
Safety
Dual-channel ABS ensures better handling on roads
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda GB350 S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for better handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.
-
Information
Honda GB350 S: Pricing and availability
-
In Japan, the Honda GB350 S carries a price tag of ¥594,000 (approximately Rs. 3.94 lakh). Meanwhile, in India, the CB350 RS starts at Rs. 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will be up for grabs in Japan from July 15.