Kawasaki working on Ninja 700 middleweight sports bike: Details hereLast updated on Apr 04, 2021, 09:43 pm
As a replacement to the Ninja 650, Japanese automaker Kawasaki is reportedly working on a new middleweight motorbike called Ninja 700.
The upcoming two-wheeler will have an eye-catching design inspired by the ZX-10R bike launched in 2020 and should come with a host of electronic riding aids. It should also have a more powerful engine.
Here are more details.
Design
The bike should have an all-LED lighting setup
The Kawasaki Ninja 700 will have a sporty ZX-10R-inspired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seats, an upswept exhaust, an engine brake, and a raised windscreen. It should also come with a glossy paint job.
Also, the bike is likely to pack a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and should ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.
Information
Its engine should be more powerful than Ninja 650
The powertrain details of the Ninja 700 are unknown. However, its engine should be more powerful than the Ninja 650, which draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 68hp of maximum power and 64Nm of peak torque.
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels should ensure safety
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Ninja 700 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, cornering ABS, and a traction control system.
Suspension duties should be taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontal back-link unit with adjustable preload on the rear.
Information
Kawasaki Ninja 700: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the Kawasaki Ninja 700 in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it should carry a significant premium over the Ninja 650, which costs Rs. 6.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).