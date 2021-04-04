Prior to its launch in India in the coming weeks, Isuzu has released a teaser image of its 2021 D-Max V-Cross pick-up truck. The upcoming vehicle will look similar to its predecessor and shall have a spacious cabin loaded with many features. It will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.9-liter diesel engine linked to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors The pick-up shall sport a two-piece chrome grille

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will have a muscular bonnet, a two-piece chrome grille, sleek LED headlights with L-shaped LED DRLs, and fog lights. It will be flanked by roof rails, contrast-colored ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Vertically stacked LED taillights will be available at the rear. As for the dimensions, the vehicle will have a wheelbase of 3,095mm and a length of 5,295mm.

Information It will run on a 150hp 1.9-liter engine

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.9-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 152hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The mill will be mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors The vehicle will have a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will have a spacious all-black 5-seater cabin with leather seats and a power steering wheel. It will pack an analog instrument console and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Twin airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, a speed alert system, and seat-belt reminders will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Pricing and availability