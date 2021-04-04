-
Ahead of its launch, 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up teasedLast updated on Apr 04, 2021, 09:28 pm
-
Prior to its launch in India in the coming weeks, Isuzu has released a teaser image of its 2021 D-Max V-Cross pick-up truck.
The upcoming vehicle will look similar to its predecessor and shall have a spacious cabin loaded with many features. It will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.9-liter diesel engine linked to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
Here are more details.
-
-
Exteriors
The pick-up shall sport a two-piece chrome grille
-
The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will have a muscular bonnet, a two-piece chrome grille, sleek LED headlights with L-shaped LED DRLs, and fog lights.
It will be flanked by roof rails, contrast-colored ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Vertically stacked LED taillights will be available at the rear.
As for the dimensions, the vehicle will have a wheelbase of 3,095mm and a length of 5,295mm.
-
Information
It will run on a 150hp 1.9-liter engine
-
The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.9-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 152hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The mill will be mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
-
Interiors
The vehicle will have a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console
-
The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will have a spacious all-black 5-seater cabin with leather seats and a power steering wheel.
It will pack an analog instrument console and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
Twin airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, a speed alert system, and seat-belt reminders will ensure the safety of the passengers.
-
Information
2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Pricing and availability
-
Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 16.54 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).