BS6-compliant Isuzu D-Max V-Cross to be launched this AprilLast updated on Mar 07, 2021, 10:54 pm
Japanese automaker Isuzu will reportedly launch the BS6-compliant version of its D-Max V-Cross car in India by the end of April.
As for the highlights, the four-wheeler will have a sporty look and a spacious cabin with many features. It is expected to draw power from a 1.9-liter diesel engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car will have an all-LED lighting setup
The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will have a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and vertically-positioned taillamps.
It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, it should have a wheelbase of 3,095mm, a length of 5,295mm, and a ground clearance of 225mm.
Information
It will run on a 148hp, 1.9-liter diesel engine
The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.9-liter diesel engine linked to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The mill will generate a maximum power of around 148hp and a peak torque of 350Nm.
Interiors
The vehicle will have a spacious 5-seater cabin
The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will have a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, power windows, an electrically adjustable driver seat, key-less entry with push-button, steering-mounted audio controls, and cruise control.
It will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
Dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control will ensure the passengers' safety.
Information
2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in India will be announced at the launch event in April. However, it is expected to cost Rs. 1 lakh more than the previous model, which started at Rs. 16.5 lakh (ex-showroom).