The mid-level Trendline variant of the Volkswagen Vento sedan in India is currently out of stock for online booking. Both the metallic as well as non-metallic paint trims are not in stock. As for the highlights, it has a sporty look and an upmarket cabin with many features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car plies on 14-inch alloy wheels

The Volkswagen Vento Trendline has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a honeycomb mesh grille surrounded by chrome, a wide air dam, sleek halogen headlights with DRLs, and wrap-around taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 14-inch alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,553mm and a ground clearance of 163mm.

Information It runs on a 110hp, 1.0-liter petrol engine

The Volkswagen Vento Trendline draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates a maximum power of 110.1hp and a peak torque of 175Nm.

Interiors The vehicle has a 5-seater cabin with many safety features

The Volkswagen Vento Trendline has a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, rear parking sensors, a height-adjustable driver's seat, cup holders at the front, and a 3-spoke flat-bottom multifunctional power steering wheel. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts are available.

Information Volkswagen Vento Trendline: Pricing and availability