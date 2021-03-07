Italian automaker Ducati has started the production of the 2021 Monster motorbike. To recall, it was unveiled in December 2020 and is expected to make its Indian debut later this year. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty look and comes with many high-tech features. It runs on a 937cc, Testastretta engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike is available in three colors

The 2021 Monster sits on a Panigale V4-inspired aluminum frame and features a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an oval-shaped headlight, and an upswept exhaust. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch TFT console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Rosso 3 tires. It comes in three colors: Dark Stealth, Ducati Red, and Aviator Grey with GP Red wheels.

Information It runs on a 112hp, 937cc engine

The 2021 Ducati Monster draws power from a 937cc, liquid-cooled, Testastretta engine that generates 112.5hp of maximum power and 93Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox, an anti-slip clutch, and a quick-shifter.

Safety The vehicle has three riding modes

The 2021 Ducati Monster is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with wheelie, traction, launch control, cornering ABS, and ride-by-wire throttle. Three ride modes, Sport, Urban, and Touring, are also available. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 43mm upside-down forks on the front side and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2021 Ducati Monster: Pricing and availability