Benelli has launched its 2021 Leoncino 500 motorcycle in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 4.6 lakh and can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 10,000. As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty look, a digital instrument cluster, and an all-LED lighting setup. It runs on a BS6-compliant 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike plies on 17-inch wheels

The 2021 Benelli Leoncino 500 has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a pulled-back handlebar, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs a fully-digital instrument cluster with a twin-pod design, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 207kg and offers a 12.7-liter fuel tank.

Information It is powered by a 500cc engine

The 2021 Benelli Leoncino 500 draws power from a BS6-compliant 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which generates a maximum power of 46.8hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 46Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli Leoncino 500 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 50mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information 2021 Benelli Leoncino 500: Pricing and availability