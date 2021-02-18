As a replacement to the K7 (called Cadenza in the US), South Korean automaker Kia has announced its K8 sedan. It will go on sale later this year. The car is longer than its predecessor and bears the company's new logo as well as design language. However, details pertaining to its interiors and engine are unavailable right now. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car sports a patterned grille

The Kia K8 has an elegant look, featuring a sloping roofline, a patterned grille, sleek angular headlamps, a wide air dam, and the company's new logo on the bonnet and trunk lid. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A single large wrap-around taillight and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

Information The vehicle has a transverse-engine layout

Kia is yet to reveal the engine details of the K8 sedan. However, it is likely to have a transverse-engine layout and a front-wheel-drive system. Its predecessor, the Cadenza, packs a 3.3-liter DOHC V6 engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It generates 290hp/343Nm.

Interiors It should come with hi-end safety features

Details related to the interiors of the Kia K8 are currently unavailable. However, it should have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, a wireless smartphone charging pad, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It will house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, lane-departure warning, and automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection should be available for passengers' safety.

Information Kia K8: Pricing and availability