Airplane-sized asteroid will approach Earth today: Should you be worried?

NASA has confirmed that a large asteroid, dubbed 2025 MG1, is on its way toward Earth. The space rock is about as big as a large airplane hangar, roughly 130 feet wide, and will pass by our planet today. It will come within a distance of around 3.13 million kilometers from Earth at a speed of approximately 25,822km/h.

Safety assessment Asteroid doesn't meet 'hazardous' criteria Despite its size, NASA has confirmed that asteroid 2025 MG1 doesn't meet the criteria to be classified as "hazardous." For an asteroid to be deemed hazardous, it must come within 7.4 million kilometers of Earth and be over 85 meters wide. While MG1 fits the size, it doesn't come close enough to meet the proximity requirement.

Orbital path A member of Aten group of asteroids Asteroid 2025 MG1 is a member of the Aten group, which are known for crossing Earth's orbit. This makes them important to monitor, even if they don't pose an immediate threat. Scientists keep a close eye on these space rocks for any changes in their trajectory or speed that could indicate a potential risk in the future.