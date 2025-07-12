Airplane-sized asteroid will approach Earth today: Should you be worried?
What's the story
NASA has confirmed that a large asteroid, dubbed 2025 MG1, is on its way toward Earth. The space rock is about as big as a large airplane hangar, roughly 130 feet wide, and will pass by our planet today. It will come within a distance of around 3.13 million kilometers from Earth at a speed of approximately 25,822km/h.
Safety assessment
Asteroid doesn't meet 'hazardous' criteria
Despite its size, NASA has confirmed that asteroid 2025 MG1 doesn't meet the criteria to be classified as "hazardous." For an asteroid to be deemed hazardous, it must come within 7.4 million kilometers of Earth and be over 85 meters wide. While MG1 fits the size, it doesn't come close enough to meet the proximity requirement.
Orbital path
A member of Aten group of asteroids
Asteroid 2025 MG1 is a member of the Aten group, which are known for crossing Earth's orbit. This makes them important to monitor, even if they don't pose an immediate threat. Scientists keep a close eye on these space rocks for any changes in their trajectory or speed that could indicate a potential risk in the future.
Defense strategy
ISRO is already preparing for Apophis's flyby in 2029
While asteroid 2025 MG1 won't pose a threat to Earth, space agencies are keeping a close watch. India's space agency, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), is already looking ahead to a much larger asteroid: Apophis, which is expected to pass by in 2029. ISRO former Chairman S. Somanath has stressed the importance of planetary defense and is working on collaborations with NASA, European Space Agency (ESA), and Japan's JAXA for better preparedness against future space threats.