In a major milestone for human spaceflight, the Axiom-4 crew has tested a specially designed champagne bottle aboard the International Space Station (ISS) . The Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar, a product of collaboration between Axiom Space and French champagne house Maison Mumm, is the first of its kind to be tested in space. Meanwhile, the bottle is the product of design company Spade Agency.

Cultural significance Cultural milestone in space exploration The testing of champagne bottle represents not just a technological achievement, but also a cultural milestone in space exploration. "At Axiom, we believe future of spaceflight is not just about reaching new frontiers — it's about making them livable, meaningful, and human," said the agency.

Design challenges Designing a bottle for space Designing a bottle for space is no easy task. It isn't just about dealing with weightlessness as well as pressure, but also about holding on to something which is familiar and emotional. "With Mumm Stellar, we weren't just solving engineering problems," said Spade Agency founder Octave de Gaulle. "We were trying to keep something meaningful alive in space."