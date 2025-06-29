First-in-history: Axiom-4 crew tests specially designed champagne bottle in space
In a major milestone for human spaceflight, the Axiom-4 crew has tested a specially designed champagne bottle aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar, a product of collaboration between Axiom Space and French champagne house Maison Mumm, is the first of its kind to be tested in space. Meanwhile, the bottle is the product of design company Spade Agency.
The testing of champagne bottle represents not just a technological achievement, but also a cultural milestone in space exploration. "At Axiom, we believe future of spaceflight is not just about reaching new frontiers — it's about making them livable, meaningful, and human," said the agency.
Designing a bottle for space is no easy task. It isn't just about dealing with weightlessness as well as pressure, but also about holding on to something which is familiar and emotional. "With Mumm Stellar, we weren't just solving engineering problems," said Spade Agency founder Octave de Gaulle. "We were trying to keep something meaningful alive in space."
After the successful champagne test, Axiom and Spade are now working on a space kitchen. They are designing a galley for the Axiom Station, a future modular space station that is being built for commercial use. This could mean that one day, astronauts and even space tourists may not just toast with champagne in orbit but also enjoy freshly made meals.