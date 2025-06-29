Amul is India's top food company with $4.1B brand value

Amul has once again been crowned as India's top food brand, with a whopping brand value of $4.1 billion. The latest report by Brand Finance also shows that Delhi-NCR based Mother Dairy has climbed up to the second position with a brand value of $1.15 billion. This is up from its previous third place last year.

Brand rankings Britannia, Nandini, Dabur in top 5 Following Amul and Mother Dairy on the list of India's top food brands are Britannia, Nandini, and Dabur. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets products under the Amul brand, confirmed its position as India's number one food brand in a statement. Meanwhile, Mother Dairy acknowledged its improved ranking in a separate statement.

Brand performance Overall ranking of top 100 brands In the overall ranking of India's top 100 brands across all industries, Mother Dairy has improved its position to 35th from last year's 41st. Amul, on the other hand, is at the 17th spot in this list. GCMMF's MD Jayen Mehta and Mother Dairy MD Manish Bandlish credited their companies' success to their commitment to providing quality products.