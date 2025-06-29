Clean energy sector to generate 7M jobs by 2030
What's the story
The International Solar Alliance (ISA) has projected that the clean energy sector will generate around seven million jobs over the next five years. The prediction was made by ISA Director General Ashish Khanna during an interview with CNBC-TV18. He also emphasized how island nations heavily reliant on diesel for power are spending nearly 4% of their GDP on imports.
Energy challenges
Many island nations unable to scale up
Khanna highlighted that many island nations are unable to scale up in batteries or solar energy due to their small size. He said all Pacific nations will meet in Sri Lanka next month, while Latin American countries will gather in Chile. The meetings are part of a joint effort by these island countries to create a platform for large-scale bidding for solar energy and lower costs.
Strategic initiative
New vertical on technology prioritization in manufacturing
At the ISA's Standing Committee meeting, co-chaired by India and France last week, Khanna announced that the alliance is launching a new vertical on technology prioritization in manufacturing. The move comes at the request of member countries and aims to integrate energy security with industrial policy. As part of this strategy, ISA is looking at three to four countries per continent to develop a detailed plan for solar energy harnessing.
International collaboration
A look at the Global Capability Centre
Khanna also revealed that 16 centers of excellence in as many nations are now connected with India's expertise through a Global Capability Centre (GCC). The ISA is working to create regional platforms to unite small island states under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's One Sun One Earth One Grid initiative. The move is aimed at promoting global cooperation in solar energy utilization and technology transfer.