Clean energy sector to generate 7M jobs by 2030

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) has projected that the clean energy sector will generate around seven million jobs over the next five years. The prediction was made by ISA Director General Ashish Khanna during an interview with CNBC-TV18. He also emphasized how island nations heavily reliant on diesel for power are spending nearly 4% of their GDP on imports.

Energy challenges Many island nations unable to scale up Khanna highlighted that many island nations are unable to scale up in batteries or solar energy due to their small size. He said all Pacific nations will meet in Sri Lanka next month, while Latin American countries will gather in Chile. The meetings are part of a joint effort by these island countries to create a platform for large-scale bidding for solar energy and lower costs.

Strategic initiative New vertical on technology prioritization in manufacturing At the ISA's Standing Committee meeting, co-chaired by India and France last week, Khanna announced that the alliance is launching a new vertical on technology prioritization in manufacturing. The move comes at the request of member countries and aims to integrate energy security with industrial policy. As part of this strategy, ISA is looking at three to four countries per continent to develop a detailed plan for solar energy harnessing.